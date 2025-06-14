Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, on Saturday, attended the Combined Graduation Parade to mark the completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh reviewed the Officer for the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

A Combined Graduation Parade is being conducted to mark the completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets from various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, felicitated NCC cadets who successfully summited Mt Everest as part of the NCC's third Everest Expedition.

According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), ten cadets - five boys and five girls - reached the summit of Mt Everest on May 18.

In a post on X, the IAF stated, "Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, met and felicitated NCC cadets who successfully summited Mt Everest on 18 May 2025, as part of NCC's third Everest Expedition. Flagged off by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri on 03 April 2025, the success of this expedition represents courage, resilience, and the adventurous spirit of India's youth. Ten cadets - five boys and five girls, all novice climbers - trained rigorously to achieve a 100 per cent summit success rate, earning praise from Sherpas and international climbers alike."

Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh interacted via video conference with Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla, who is set to embark on the Axiom-4 space mission, an official statement from the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh extended wishes to Group Captain Shukla, who will be India's second astronaut to go to space since 1984.

In a post on X, the IAF said, "As Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla prepares to embark on the Axiom-4 space mission tomorrow, Chief of the Air Staff and all Air Warriors of IAF wish him and the entire crew of Axiom-4 all the best for a safe and successful trip to the International Space Station. This will add a new chapter to the Indian Space Odyssey." (ANI)

