New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Air India has been suffering heavy losses since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007 and it has accumulated losses of about Rs 70,820 crore till March 31, 2020, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Wednesday.

Financial bids for Air India are likely to be received from qualified interested bidders by September 15 this year.

Also Read | Kolkata Man Impersonates Cop, Dupes 23-Year-Old of Rs 11 Lakh On Pretext Of Getting Him Job In Police; Arrested.

The Centre had invited Expression of Interests (EoIs) for Air India on January 27, 2020. The last date of submission -- after multiple extensions due to COVID-19 pandemic -- of EoIs was December 14, 2020.

"Air India is suffering heavy losses since its merger and has accumulated losses of about Rs 70,820 crore till March 31, 2020," Singh said in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Dies After 3 Surgeries by Alleged Quacks, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)