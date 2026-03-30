New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Air India and Air India Express will together operate 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 30 March 2026.

According to the airline's official notification, this includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: PRD Jawan Dies in Police Lockup in Dehradun, Family Demands Probe Into 'Foul Play'.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

Also Read | Food Poisoning in Bengaluru Rural: Around 60 Fall Ill After Consuming Ram Navami Prasad in Karnataka, All Stable.

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website at https://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI-powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

The Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate additional ad hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)