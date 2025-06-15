Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): Following the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the State Government has initiated intensive rescue and relief operations with immediate effect. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a dedicated government apparatus was activated within minutes to ensure swift and coordinated response efforts, said a statement from the CMO.

Collectors of the respective districts have reached out to the families of the victims of the plane crash. To ensure the smooth and timely disbursement of insurance and compensation claims to the legal heirs, district-level accounting officers and other designated officials have been appointed as Nodal Officers. The district administration is extending full support and assistance to the affected families throughout this process.

To simplify the insurance claim process for those impacted by the plane crash, a Joint Cell has been directed to be set up at the hospital as per IRDAI's notification. New India Assurance has been designated as the lead insurer on behalf of the General Insurance Council, while HDFC Life has been appointed as the lead insurer for the Life Insurance Council.

With support from the district administration, help desks of New India Assurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and LIC have been established at the Civil Hospital. These desks are facilitating the prompt and efficient processing of insurance claims for deceased passengers and other affected individuals, while also offering them necessary guidance.

Furthermore, the nodal officer details of the respective insurance companies are being provided to the victim families.Efforts are also underway by the district administration to assist insurance companies with necessary information, including the passenger list, to expedite claim processing.

A total of 12 teams are engaged in DNA sampling operations in shifts to carry out DNA matching procedures. In parallel, counselling support is being provided to the affected families.

Additionally, the Health Department has deployed over 855 health personnel, including 100 healthcare workers at the trauma center, to support medical relief operations. This includes both regular Civil Hospital staff and supplementary manpower deployed specifically for this emergency response.

As of now, a total of 250 blood samples have been collected from the relatives of passengers and local residents affected by the incident. Among these, 62 DNA matches have been established. Of the matched cases, 27 mortal remains have been handed over to the respective families. Additionally, 8 mortal remains, identified without the need for DNA testing, were handed over to the families day before yesterday.

In total, 35 mortal remains have been handed over thus far. Only the samples of relatives of 3 passengers remain pending. These relatives are currently residing in the U.K. and are expected to arrive in the next 2-3 days to provide their samples.

To coordinate the handover process of mortal remains and maintain continuous communication with the families of the deceased passengers, the district administration has appointed over 250 Nodal and Assistant Nodal Officers. Supervisory officers have also been designated to ensure that all procedures are conducted smoothly and in an organised manner.

These dedicated officers are providing comprehensive support to the families--from establishing initial contact to assisting through all stages of the process up to the final rites. Once DNA matching is confirmed, mortal remains are handed over and transported via ambulance, accompanied by police escort, to the location specified by the family for final rites. Officers also hand over the required documents and any recovered belongings, remaining present until the funeral is completed.

The state government is also coordinating with state emergency operation centres (SEOCs) in other states for relatives residing outside Gujarat. Contact has been established with the respective Nodal Officers of those states, and continuous coordination is being maintained for all inter-state cases.

A dedicated team from Air India is present at the Civil Hospital around the clock. As more family members of the crash victims arrive, arrangements for air travel are being provided free of cost based on their individual needs.

Additionally, the Roads & Buildings Department of the State Government has arranged transportation and accommodation facilities to ensure the families' comfort and convenience.

Through the various helplines and control rooms established by the State Government, nearly 1,700 calls have been received so far, and appropriate actions have been taken in coordination accordingly. (ANI)

