New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Air India will start operating a weekly flight between Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Dubai in the UAE from September 1, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Scindia is Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Faridabad Shocker: Minor Raped By Staffer at Private Hospital; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"Great news for the people of Indore! Air India is going to start new services between Indore and Dubai that will operate once a week (on Wednesday) currently," the minister said on Twitter.

Financial bids for disinvestment-bound Air India are likely to be received from qualified interested bidders (QIBs) by September 15, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had said on July 22 in Lok Sabha.

Also Read | National Monetisation Pipeline: Indian Railways To Monetise Assets Worth Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore by Financial Year 2025, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Centre had invited Expression of Interests (EoIs) for Air India on January 27, 2020. The last date of submission -- after multiple extensions due to COVID-19 pandemic -- of EoIs was December 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)