New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Air India on Friday unveiled a new inflight safety video that integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms.

The video has been developed in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific Chairman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, musician Shankar Mahadevan and film director Bharatbala.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor To Marry Her (Watch Video).

"Air India's new inflight safety video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms -- Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar, andGiddha -- from around the country.

"Each featured dance form presents a specific safety instruction, providing vital information in an engaging and culturally immersive manner," the airline said in a release.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: School Teacher Allegedly Forces Minor Girl Students To Strip, Takes Their Photographs in Hooghly; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

Initially, the safety video will be accessible on Air India's A350 aircraft.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)