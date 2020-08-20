Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Kannur seized 657-gram gold valued at Rs 30.55 lakhs from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday night.

According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger has been arrested.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

