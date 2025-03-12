New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Wednesday with the national capital recording a minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees above the season's average, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts strong surface winds during the day.

The air quality was recorded in the moderate category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 248.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

