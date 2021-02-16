New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled one notch above the normal at 11.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The air quality of Delhi was very poor with the air quality index(AQI) settling at 306 at 9 am, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The relative humidity was 98 percent at 8.30 am.

Some areas of the city experienced mist in the early hours.

