Chandigarh [India], May 9 (ANI): Air sirens were sounded across Chandigarh on Friday as part of a precautionary measure after the city received an alert from the local Air Force station about a possible attack, said the official.

According to Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner, "An air warning has been received from Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies."

Earlier today, Security has been heightened outside Shri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar. All the functions of the airport are shut until further notice.

"There is adequate security at the airport. Only airport personnel are allowed inside. Police are continuously patrolling. The villagers have been made aware of protocols to be followed," said Airport ACP Yadwinder Singh.

The Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Thursday night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) in Amritsar has urged all residents to stay indoors, keep their lights turned off, and draw their curtains for safety.

"All citizens are requested to stay indoors and away from the windows, keep lights turned off, and draw the window curtains. There is no need to panic. A siren will blow now, and we will pass the message again once it is clear," the Amritsar DPRO said.

The DPRO also lauded the armed forces and appealed to the public to cooperate. "Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic," the official added.

Meanwhile, according to the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Pakistan also tried to target military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, which are close to the International Border (IB).

However, the Indian Armed Forces successfully responded to the attack, and no loss of life was reported. (ANI)

