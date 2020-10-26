New Delhi, Oct 26: AirAsia India on Monday said it has resumed in-flight meal service for passengers following relaxations in regulatory guidelines by the government. "The airline has extended its in-flight dining experience options to pre-booked orders," a press release from the airline said.

On August 27, the Aviation Ministry had permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights.

Along with other Indian carriers, AirAsia India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

"AirAsia India announced the resumption of in-flight meal service, following relaxations in regulatory guidelines issued by the government," it said.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)