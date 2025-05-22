Mumbai, May 22 (PTI) Turkey-based airport ground handling services major Celebi's subsidiary has moved the Bombay High Court against revocation of its security clearance and subsequent termination of its contract with the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

Three petitions were filed on Wednesday by Celebi Nas Airport Services India, which operated at the Mumbai airport, challenging the Centre's decision to revoke the security clearance and contract termination.

The pleas said the decisions were arbitrary and illegal and sought that they be set aside.

Celebi holds 59 per cent capital of Celebi Nas Airport Services India Private Limited.

The petition seeks suspension and annulment of the administrative decision of security clearance cancellation granted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India.

It also seeks annulment of the terminations of the Bridge Mounted Equipment Service Agreement and the Concession Agreement and Ground Handling Services by MIAL.

By way of interim relief, Celebi has sought HC to restrain MIAL from taking any final decision on the tenders issued on May 17 for the selection of a new ground handling agency for these services.

Two other Celebi subsidiaries – Celebi Airport Services India and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India – had earlier this month moved the Delhi High Court against the security clearance revocation and cancellation of contracts by the Delhi airport operator.

Amid the backlash in India over Turkey's support to Pakistan amid the Indo-Pak conflict, India's aviation security regulator BCAS last week revoked the security clearance of an Indian arm—Celebi Airport Services India—of Celebi on grounds related to “national security” with immediate effect.

The revocation also applies to other associate entities of Celebi in India. This led to Indian airports, where Celebi operated, terminating their contracts with the group companies.

