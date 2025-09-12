New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line in Mizoram on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the visit was very special as Aizawl was going to be connected to the railway network for the "very first time".

In a post on X, PM Modi shared, "I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Aizawl tomorrow, 13th September. This visit is very special because this wonderful city is going to be connected to the railway network for the very first time with the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line. This has been built in very challenging terrain and includes several major and minor bridges. The coming of railway connectivity will boost commerce and tourism."

He further shared that the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects will also be laid.

"The foundation stone for key road projects will also be laid. Other projects include the foundation stone laying of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall and the inauguration of a residential school at Kawrthah and Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam," PM Modi added.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9000 crore at Aizawl. These projects will cater to multiple sectors, including Railways, Roadways, Energy, and Sports, among others.

The Rail Line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges. The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility.

The Prime Minister will also flag off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata. This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road and Khankawn-Rongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, will aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station, among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region. The Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei Highway. The Khankawn-Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai-Siaha Road. It will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The bridge will also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework. (ANI)

