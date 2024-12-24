New Delhi [India] December 24 (ANI): The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the governor of Manipur, replacing Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Bhalla's appointment comes in the midst of the ongoing conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities which erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, last year, against the Manipur High Court's directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Appoints Governors in 5 States, VK Singh Named Mizoram Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan Shifted To Bihar; Check Full List of Names Here.

Moreover, Hari Babu Kambhampati, governor of Mizoram, is also appointed as the governor of Odisha, following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

Hari Babu Kambhampati will now be replaced by Former Minister of State for Civil Aviation Retd. General Vijay Kumar Singh who'll soon take oath as Mizoram governor. Notably the President also appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Governor of Bihar.

Also Read | Poonch Road Accident: 5 Soldiers Killed As Army Vehicle Falls Into 300-Feet-Deep Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army Rules Out Terror Angle (Watch Video).

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will succeed Khan as the Governor of Kerala.

The appointments will take effect from the dates the Governors assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)