New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar met party workers and leaders at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of his 84th birthday on Thursday.

The party members presented bouquets and gifts to the senior leader at his residence as a token of respect and appreciation.

The NCP chief also clicked pictures with the guests at his residence.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar along with his wife and party leaders including Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal arrived at Sharad Pawar's residence to wish him on his birthday. After meeting his uncle Ajit Pawar said, "Today is Saheb's birthday, I came here to wish him and to seek his blessings."

After visiting Sharad Pawar here at his residence, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said, "We came today to wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday and had a good discussion."

NCP leader Praful Patel who also came to visit Pawar here at the leader's residence said, "Every year we wish him (Sharad Pawar) on his birthday and seek his blessings. We pray that he stays healthy and Maharashtra continues to receive his guidance."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended wishes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on his 84th birthday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," posted PM Modi on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also wished NCP chief Sharad Pawar on X.

"Happy Birthday to Nationalist Congress (@NCPspeaks) Party President, Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. Wish you good health and long life," Kharge posted.

Posters, extending birthday greetings to NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar were put up outside his residence in Delhi.

Sharad Pawar, known to the masses as Saheb, was born on December 12, 1940.

Hailing from a family in Baramati, Pune, Pawar started early in politics and became president of the State Youth Congress at 24 and a member of the State Cabinet 5 years later.

Pawar has been Chief Minister of Maharashtra for seven years out of his 32 years in politics. During these years, Maharashtra became and retained a position as the leading industrial state in the country and also a state with a very managed treasury.

Last year in July, Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in his party, joined hands with the National Democratic Alliance, and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The NCP's 'clock' symbol is with the Ajit Pawar group, following a ruling by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in February, recognizing it as the official NCP.

On March 19, the top court allowed the Ajit Pawar faction to use the 'clock' symbol, with certain conditions, including that his party would issue a public declaration that the use of the 'clock' symbol for Lok Sabha and the Maharashtra Assembly Elections is sub-judice and subject to the outcome of the challenge made by the Sharad Pawar group to the decision of the ECI. (ANI)

