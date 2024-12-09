Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as she celebrates her 78th birthday today, December 9. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health." Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, has been a prominent figure in Indian politics for decades. Sonia Gandhi Linked to Organisation Financed by George Soros Foundation, Says BJP.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Sonia Gandhi on 78th Birthday

Greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. I pray for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2024

