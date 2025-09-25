Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian Armed Forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and aim to reduce external dependence, and the government is committed to developing a robust defence infrastructure in line with this vision.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, noted that Uttar Pradesh is playing a significant role in boosting the indigenous defence production. He mentioned that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence at a factory established in collaboration with Russia.

"Our armed forces aspire to achieve self-reliance and minimise dependence on external sources. To this end, we are dedicated to developing a robust defence infrastructure within India, with a strong emphasis on ensuring that every component is proudly 'Made in India'. To support this vision, we are fostering a thriving ecosystem, with Uttar Pradesh playing a pivotal role in this initiative. In line with these efforts, the production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence in a factory established with assistance from Russia," PM Modi said.

He added that a Defence Corridor is being developed in UP, where manufacturing of BrahMos missiles and other weapon systems has already begun.

The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', is being held from September 25 to 29. The trade show has three core objectives- innovation, integration, and internationalisation. A three-pronged buyer strategy is targeting international buyers, domestic Business-to-business (B2B) buyers and domestic Business-to-Consumer (B2C) buyers, providing opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.

UPITS-2025 is highlighting the state's diverse craft traditions, modern industries, robust MSMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs on a single platform.

PM Modi also highlighted the benefits of the GST reforms. He said that there will be significant monthly savings for ordinary families.

He slammed Congress over its criticism of GST reform campaign. "To hide their pre-2014 failures, Congress and its allies are lying to the people. We have increased the income and savings of the people of India. We are not going to stop here. As we continue to strengthen our economy, we will continue to reduce taxes. The process of GST reforms will go on continuously," he said.

Congress has said that Narendra Modi had opposed the GST taxation model when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"From 2006-2014, for eight years, only one CM opposed the GST, and that CM became the Prime Minister in 2014 and took a U-turn and emerged as a messiah of GST in 2017," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said earlier.

BJP has said that Congress-led government's rule was marked by "only talks and no work", and the party was resorting to "lies". (ANI)

