Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) Akasa Air on Wednesday said it will be cancelling two of its flights between the city and Bengaluru till March 30, following government guidelines on reducing congestion at the Mumbai Airport.

The airline on Tuesday had said that it was cancelling four of its flights between Mumbai and Bengaluru from February 15 to March 30.

Akasa Air operates a total of 54 services (27 departures and arrivals each) to and from Mumbai, connecting to 12 destinations in the country, as per the airline.

Flight operations of airlines to/from Mumbai are expected to be impacted with guidelines being implemented to reduce runway congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here, the airline said in a statement.

"Considering this impact, we have to rationalise our network resulting in cancellation of flights QP 1374 (Mumbai to Bengaluru) and QP 1362 (Bengaluru to Mumbai) between February 15 to March 30," it said.

The airline said that it has offered options such as either rebooking at no additional fee or processing the full refund to the impacted passengers.

Passengers can rebook on any date until April 15, 2024, it added.

