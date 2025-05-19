Chhamb (Jammu), May 19 (PTI) India's indigenous Akashteer system has proven to be a formidable shield by not only neutralising the threat with 100 per cent accuracy in the face of a large-scale Kamikaze drone and aerial attacks launched by Pakistan but also signalling the arrival of a next-generation air defence network.

In the dark skies from May 7 to 10, as Pakistan launched its deadliest wave of Kamikaze, and other drones and missiles targeting the Indian military and civilian areas, a silent sentinel, Akashteer, came alive to give a befitting retaliation.

"It didn't roar or flash — it listened, calculated and struck with precision. Every threat was intercepted, every target neutralised. This invisible shield is Akashteer — India's fully indigenous, automated Alair defence control and reporting system," a Major, who supervised its operation, told the visiting PTI correspondent during a visit to forward defence locations here.

The Indian Army demonstrated how its layered air defence network — led by the Akashteer Command and Control System — neutralised Pakistani drones, including Turkish-origin Kamikaze and micro-drones like the Songatri and eYatri.

"We shot down Kamikaze drones and micro-drones with precision. Among the micro-drones, we also recovered ones like the Songatri and eYatri, which are mostly of Turkish origin," he said, adding that despite such a massive attack by Pakistan, it is very difficult to breach India's air defense security system.

The Akashteer, developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Ghaziabad, integrates seamlessly with both the Indian Army and Air Force radar systems to create a fully automated command and control framework.

"It delivers real-time situational awareness and can instantly differentiate between friendly and hostile aerial objects — a key factor in its success during Operation Sindoor, where it was deployed under live combat conditions for the first time."

Akashteer is about intelligent warfare, not brute force but it delivers a real-time, shared air picture to control rooms, radars and defence guns, enabling swift and coordinated responses. The system automates the detection, tracking and engagement of enemy aircraft, drones and missiles.

He further said the Akashteer system was quick to detect, classify and assign appropriate kinetic responses.

"In each case, gun systems near the intrusion point were automatically tasked with targeting hostile drones based on real-time data. Every single drone was neutralised before it could reach targets."

The officer said, "Despite the magnitude of the attack from Pakistan, our air defence network remained impenetrable. The Akashteer system gave us a clear and continuous air picture, allowing us to stay several steps ahead of the enemy."

This capability is crucial in the evolving dynamics of modern warfare, where drone swarms and unmanned threats pose unique challenges, he said.

"By contrast, Akashteer's modular, radar-linked design allows for layered, scalable defence at a fraction of the cost — making it uniquely suited to India's operational terrain and threat environment."

Analysts are now drawing comparisons with Israel's Iron Dome, long considered the gold standard in anti-missile and drone defence. While Iron Dome is designed primarily for missile interceptions, Akashteer has shown versatility against a wider spectrum of airborne threats, especially small, low-flying drones that are difficult to track.

"The drones from Pakistan never hit the ground — thanks to Indian-made early warning radars. These are long-range systems that keep a constant watch over even the slightest enemy activity. They detect drones, missiles or aircraft in real-time and send the data feed to the Akashteer control centre and to the weapon system," a junior commissioned officer said.

He further maintained that the interception was 100 per cent.

"Not a single drone achieved its intended objective. India has made significant progress in air defence technology — comparable to the Iron Dome of Israel. It has proved more effective than Iron Dome," he said.

With its proven performance on the frontlines and a 'Made in India' label, Akashteer could become the backbone of India's future counter-drone strategy, offering a powerful and indigenous answer to asymmetric aerial threats emerging from across the border.

A Colonel from the Air Defence unit added, "Akashteer provides a full air picture. It detects, prioritises and allocates weapons to destroy hostile airborne threats in real-time. Not a single drone achieved its objective."

The troops on the ground confirmed the recovery of hundreds of drone parts scattered across the Indian territory, testifying to the scale of the attack and the overwhelming effectiveness of the response.

A JCO told PTI, "Thanks to India-made early warning radars and Akashteer, no drone even touched the ground. Each one was intercepted mid-air."

Troop morale, officers said, remained high throughout the engagement.

"Our lethality only grew stronger with each passing day," the Major said.

"We proved that even in the face of a massive, coordinated drone attack, our indigenous systems are unbreachable. This is our Iron Dome, made in India, by India."

The Army collected the remains of three drones shot down by India's air defence system. Hundreds of Pakistani drone parts were found across large areas along the LoC.

"All drones were intercepted with cent percent accuracy and destroyed mid-air. This was accomplished using the L70 air defence gun. It is part of a larger air defence network, particularly the Akashteer air defence system. It can rotate 360 degrees," he said.

