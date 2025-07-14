Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of ruining the education system by deciding to "shut down over 10,000 primary schools across the state."

Yadav termed the move as "a conspiracy" and said it would severely harm the future of lakhs of children, especially those from economically weaker sections.

"While the BJP spends billions on its publicity, it claims to have no funds for schools. Most students in these schools come from underprivileged backgrounds," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He alleged that the BJP government wants to keep the poor, backward and Dalit communities away from education.

"The closure of schools will particularly affect girls' education. How will girls from poor rural families travel long distances for schooling," he asked.

Yadav claimed that the BJP fears an educated populace would question its policies.

"The party prefers to keep people uneducated to avoid accountability. It is pushing the state backwards in every sector, including education," he said.

Confident of public support, Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh are aware of the BJP's "anti-education agenda" and will oust the ruling party in the 2027 Assembly elections.

The state government government has decided to merge schools to rationalise educational resources and address issues such as low enrolment, teacher shortage and duplication of infrastructure.

There are about 1.40 lakh government primary and upper primary schools in the state, out of which 29,000 have 50 or fewer students, an official said, adding that around 89,000 teachers are posted in these schools.

