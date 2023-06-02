New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will participate in a meeting of Opposition parties scheduled to be held in Bihar's capital city Patna on June 12.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been holding meetings to bring together Opposition parties against Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is expected to chair the meeting, according to a Janata Dal (United) party leader. Senior leaders of the opposition parties are expected to attend the meeting.

Congress has also given its consent to participate in the proposed meeting of Opposition parties. "We will definitely attend the meeting on June 12. Who will attend (from Congress) is yet to be discussed," party leader Jairam Ramesh told ANI on Thursday.

"We had appealed to advance the date of the Patna meeting which is scheduled for June 12 but the organizers are probably unable to extend it. Rahul Gandhi is out (on visit abroad) and the party president has many programmes. If they are not able to go then someone else will go. This is certain. This is not the only meeting of the Opposition. Senior leaders will also attend the next meeting," he said further.

Over the past few months, the Bihar chief minister had met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. He has also held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar in June and address a public meeting. Bhartiya Janata Party's Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary confirmed the visit of PM Modi to the State.

"BJP is doing 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30 to June 30 across Bihar to add more people to the party, and for that, we have invited PM Narendra Modi to visit the State. We got a positive response from PM, and are looking forward to his visit," Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday. (ANI)

