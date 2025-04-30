Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, performed 'Akhi Muthi Anukula', the ceremonial act of sowing seeds in the paddy fields, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Wednesday.

Extending heartfelt wishes, in a post on X, the CM Majhi wrote, "The government remains committed to the welfare of agriculture and farmers. May the monsoon rains in the coming Kharif season be favourable for agriculture, and may the state make further progress in the agricultural sector. This is my prayer to Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya."

Earlier in the day, the Government of Odisha signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gates Foundation to scale up farmers' income and promote inclusive agricultural transformation in Odisha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Odisha Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. The MoU outlines a multi-year partnership focusing on technical support, research, and on-ground implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices.

Anchored by the Department of Agricultural and Farmers' Empowerment (DAFE) and the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. This initiative will drive science-based, ground-level interventions for sustainable agricultural growth.

Furthermore, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, wishing prosperity, success, and happiness to all citizens.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Infinite good wishes to all of you on Akshaya Tritiya. May this sacred festival dedicated to humanity bring success, prosperity, and happiness to everyone, and give new strength to the resolve of a developed India."

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his wishes. "Infinite best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, the festival symbolising the confluence of nature and culture. I wish that this holy festival brings eternal virtue, good fortune and prosperity in everyone's life", Home Minister wrote.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, is a significant Hindu festival observed throughout the country. Celebrated on the third lunar day of the bright half of the month of Vaisakha, it is considered an auspicious day for beginning new ventures, buying gold, and making charitable donations.

In Sanskrit, the word "Akshaya" means "never diminishing." It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune. The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kali Yuga and the end of the Dwapar yug. (ANI)

