New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought compliance reports from authorities regarding compensation payment to the legal heirs of workers killed in fire at a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur.

Eleven people had died and four others injured in the fire on February 15 last year.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the green tribunal had directed payment of Rs 20 lakh compensation to family members of the deceased.

In an order dated April 4, a three-judge bench led by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the tribunal had noted in a previous order that the legal representatives of the deceased have been paid Rs 10 lakh and directed the authorities to pay the differential amount.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad, said that the legal heir of a deceased worker has, however, filed a petition claiming that he has not received the differential amount.

The tribunal subsequently issued a notice to the respondents for filing compliance reports.

The respondents in the matter are the member secretaries of Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the director of Delhi's department of industrial safety and health, and the district magistrate of north Delhi.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 11.

