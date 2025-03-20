Shambhu Border (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): Indian Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia slammed the government after several farmers were arrested during the ongoing protest at the Shambhu Border in Punjab.

He said, "The government was just pretending to talk to farmers. Arresting them after discussions shows that they are not serious about solving the farmers' problems. This is a betrayal."

Punia also urged people to stand with the farmers against what he called an oppressive act by both the Central and Punjab governments.

A tense situation unfolded at the Shambhu Border when farmers were protesting, demanding action from the government on various issues. During the protest, several farmer leaders were detained by the police.

Taking to social media, X Bajrang Punia wrote, "This cowardly act of the government has made it clear that the government was just pretending in the name of talks with the farmers. Calling farmer leaders on the pretext of talks and arresting them is not bravery. When many farmer leaders including Sarwan Singh Pandher and Dallewal met the government with their demands, there was hope that some solution would emerge. But the government took them into custody after the talks. If this is not a betrayal of the farmers, then what is it?"

He further added, "If the government was serious about listening to the voice of the farmers, it would have found a solution to their problems, instead of trying to suppress them. This oppressive attitude shows that the government is only pretending in the name of talks while the real aim of the government is to crush the farmers' movement."

"All the countrymen should stand with the farmers and oppose this oppressive act of the Central and Punjab governments," Punia said.

This came after the Punjab Police took action against protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police used bulldozers to remove concrete barricades erected at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border to further restrict the farmers' movement. Punjab Police also removed protesters from the site.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh asserted that the entire road would be cleared and reopened for traffic.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Singh stressed that the police did not use any force, as the protesting farmers cooperated with them.

"Farmers had been protesting at the Shambhu Border for a long time. Today, in the presence of Duty Magistrates, Police cleared the area after they were given proper warning. A few people showed a willingness to go home. So, they were sent home on a bus. In addition, the structures and vehicles here are being moved. The entire road will be cleared and opened for traffic," he said.

"Haryana Police will also begin their action. Once it opens from their side, the movement on the highway will resume. We did not need to use any force because there was no resistance. Farmers cooperated well and they sat in buses by themselves," the SSP said.

Police also removed temporary structures erected by farmers at the protest site. Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite fast, and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, were detained by the police. (ANI)

