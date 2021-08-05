New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) All central government departments are required to place their transfer policy in public domain, Rajya Sabha was informed Thursday.

According to instructions issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), all central ministries/departments are required to have their guidelines for transfer/posting, providing minimum tenure, and have a mechanism akin to civil services board for recommending transfers, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage in West Bengal: Coronavirus Situation Might Turn Grim If Vaccine Supply Not Augmented in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi.

"Respective ministries/departments are also required to place their transfer policy in public domain," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)