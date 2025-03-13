Amaravati, March 13 (PTI) All five NDA candidates were unanimously elected to Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council under the MLA quota, an official said on Thursday.

The Election Commission had recently notified biennial elections for five members of Andhra Pradesh's Legislative Council (MLCs) under the MLA quota, with polling scheduled for March 20.

However, all five candidates were elected uncontested.

"Since the number of vacancies and the number of contestants are the same, the following five members—Kavali Greeshma Prasad, B Ravichandra, B Tirumala Naidu, S Veerraju, and K Nagendra Rao—are declared elected uncontested," said Returning Officer R Vanitha Rani, announcing the results.

Under the NDA alliance, Kavali Greeshma Prasad, B Ravi Chandra, and B Tirumala Naidu contested from the TDP, S Veerraju from the BJP, and Nagendra Rao (Naga Babu), Pawan Kalyan's older brother, from the Janasena Party.

