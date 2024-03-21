Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 20 (ANI): Sibin C, Punjab's chief electoral officer (CEO), on Wednesday informed that with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect after the notification of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, all officers and personnel of the police department--from the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) to constable--shall be on deputation of the Election Commission (EC).

The decision is owing to their direct or indirect involvement in the management and conduct of elections as per the provisions of Section 28A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, with immediate effect, the top poll officer informed.

Sibin C stated further that a gazette notification has already been issued by the state government to this effect.

He added that the aforementioned order shall apply to all ranks ranging from the DGP to the constable.

The orders of deputation will remain in force till the end of the election process, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), at a crowded press conference in the national capital, notified the dates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The CEO, on Monday, convened a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters (2,12,71,246), including Male voters (1,11,92,959), Female voters (1,00,77,543), Transgender voters (744), Persons with Disabilities (PwD-1,57,257), Overseas Voters (1597) and the number of polling stations (24,433)," the state's Department of Information and Public Relations notified through a statement.

During the meeting, Sibin C informed attendees about recent provisions allowing PwD voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home. (ANI)

