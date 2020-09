Patna (Bihar) [India], September 19 (ANI): With guidelines issued for air travellers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities at Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan Airport are making efforts to ensure that all passengers are screened and social distancing norms being adhered to.

"We are committed to delivering a safe flying experience to passengers. All safety measures are being taken to reduce the risk of infection," Airport Director Bhupesh CH Negi told ANI.

He added, "We are working together as a cohesive team with our airline partners, CISF and all stakeholders at the airport to enhance the overall experience of passengers."

To cater to rising passenger traffic at the airport, the work of the modernisation of Patna airport is underway with a project cost of Rs 1,216.90 crore, Airports Authority of India (AAI) had said.

According to the AAI, the modernisation project is scheduled to be completed by March 2023. (ANI)

