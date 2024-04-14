Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releasing its election manifesto days ahead of the country going to Lok Sabha polls, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that not only will the guarantees mentioned under the manifesto be fulfilled but all sections of society will benefit.

"The Sankalp Patra, which is PM Modi's guarantee, will not only be fulfilled but all sections of society will be benefitted. All sectors have been covered," Sonowal said speaking to ANI on Sunday hours after the party manifesto was released.

Sonowal said that since the manifesto has promised to host the Olympic Games in India by 2036, every sportsperson across the country is confident that their dream will be accomplished owing to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Also, it (BJP Manifesto) has set a target of hosting the Olympic event in India by 2036. There will be tremendous optimism in the mindset of sports lovers across the country because it has been the dream of every sportsperson in the country for the last so many years. Due to the strong leadership of PM Modi, now everyone believes that there is no doubt that it will happen," Sonowal said.

Speaking about expanding the bullet train project, Sonowal said, "Even bullet trains will be extended to every part of the country. This will speed up the scale of our growth. He (PM Modi) is generating confidence in the minds of people."

Sonowal also said that the guarantees have been promised in such a manner that everyone gets the opportunity to live with dignity.

"The manifesto has promised to empower three crore Lakhpati Behen (sister) in addition to constructing houses for three crore poor. Every individual has the opportunity to live with dignity. So people have faith in him. He gives guarantees after a lot of thought and always tries to fulfil them," he added.

On the BJP manifesto promising phase-wise removal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the north-east, Sonowal said, "AFSPA will be removed phase-wise. Also, there will be no further inter-state dispute anywhere in the region. Peace has come back to the region only because of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who took all states into confidence."

Speaking about the proposal to hold simultaneous elections for the state assemblies as well as the Lok Sabha elections, promised by the BJP, the former Assam Chief Minister said, "It is a very good idea. Every citizen of the country is waiting for it to happen. Only PM Modi who has the capability to work hard, is responsible and has the strength to take such decisions can make it happen."

Slamming the Congress, Sonowal said, "You have seen how bad the condition was in the North East when the Congress was in power. Misrule, corrupt practices, discriminatory policies and the stepmotherly attitude of the Congress forced such a resourceful region like the North-East to stay backwards."

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Modi for the importance attached by the central government to the north-east region, Sonowal said, "The North East has now woken up owing to the support, help, and opportunities given during the 10 years of rule by PM Modi. This is because of the strong determination of PM Modi. He has instructed all central Ministers to visit North East, he has completed projects on time...the way he gives attention to North East, has led to people having faith in him."

The Union Minister of State said that people are confident in PM Modi and are filled with pride in India's new identity on the global stage.

"People have faith in the track record of PM Modi and have confidence that he will be able to fulfil his promises. He (PM Modi) fulfils whatever he guarantees. People have got new confidence in the devotion with which PM Modi serves the country," Sonowal said.

"The county has now woken up. People are filled with pride that India has a new identity in the world. PM Modi is respected wherever he goes because he has showcased India's capability to the world," the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added.

Sonowal has been fielded by the BJP from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. Dibrugarh is scheduled to go to polls in the first phase on April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

