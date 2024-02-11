Lucknow, Feb 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday said that under the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' run by the party, all the ministers of the state government, MPs, MLAs and the party's office bearers will travel to villages and will stay there.

Speaking to reporters here at the state BJP office, Chaudhary said that under the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' started on February 7, party workers have reached 47,500 villages in the state till February 10.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and he himself will also stay in villages under the campaign. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya will stay in Ayodhya's Ranimau village and Brajesh Pathak is staying in Barabanki's Baghaura village on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the state BJP, Chaudhary said that the 'Gram Parikrama' campaign is also being started in the state by the party's Kisan Morcha. The campaign, which starts with contacting 50,000 Gram Sabhas, will be kicked off on Monday by the party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda from Shukratal in the Muzaffarnagar district, and he will also participate in 'Jan Chaupal'.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief has set a target of staying at 1,72,000 places in the state under the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'.

He said that apart from wards in urban areas, one party worker will stay in villages with population up to 1,000 and two-three workers will visit villages with population more than that.

He said that under the campaign, party workers will stay in all the revenue villages of the state.

Party workers will provide information about the schemes of the Modi government at the Centre and of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. They will also communicate with the beneficiaries.

