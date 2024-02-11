Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 11 (PTI) Two people riding on separate motorcycles were killed on the spot after their two-wheelers collided head-on in the Baran district.

The incident took place in the Matiyakhara village under the Kasbathana police station in on Saturday late evening.

Also Read | Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary 2024 Date, Significance and History: Know All About the Co-Founder of BJP’s Predecessor Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The two deceased in the accident were identified as Parth (25) and Sadhu Sahariya (32) of the Matiyakhara village.

Two motorcycles had a massive head-on collision on in the village on Saturday evening, killing the riders on the spot, ASI at the Kasbathana police station Vijay Singh said.

Also Read | UP Police Admit Card 2024: UPPRPB to Release Hall Ticket on February 13, Know How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary for postmortem on Sunday morning but the family members of the deceased refused postmortem, following which the bodies were handed over to the respective family members after recording their statements, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)