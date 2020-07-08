Allahabad, Jul 8 (PTI) A division bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a habeas corpus petition filed by a Noida civil engineer seeking release from the alleged illegal custody of the CBI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Yadav Singh on February 10 this year for allegedly assigning a contract to seven people at more than the prevalent market rates, thereby, causing financial losses to the government.

In the petition before the court, it was alleged that the CBI has not filed a charge sheet within the time limit, therefore, either the petitioner be granted bail or released from the CBI custody.

The counsel appearing for the CBI informed the division bench that the delay was not intentional as courts were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The counsel said they filed a charge sheet in a Ghaziabad CBI court as it opened only on June 8.

However, the petitioner said since the charge sheet was not filed in time, he should be released on bail.

The bench comprising Justices Pritinkar Divakar and Shekhar Kumar Yadav reserved the judgment on the petition after hearing the counsels of both parties.

