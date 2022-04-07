New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Alliance Air said it took delivery of the first made-in-India Dornier 228 plane on Thursday to facilitate connectivity within the north-eastern states.

Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.

The airline said on Thursday on Twitter, "Alliance Air takes delivery of its first Made in India Dornier 228. The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations."

The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in north eastern states, it added.

Till date, Dornier planes were being used by the armed forces only.

