Itanagar, Sep 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday achieved another milestone in the aviation sector with the test landing of a Dornier D-28 aircraft at the Ziro ALG in Lower Subansiri district.

The 17-seater aircraft, being operated by Alliance Air, landed at the Advance Landing Ground at 12.30 PM with four persons on board, including two pilots, one cabin crew and a senior flight operation inspector from the director general of civil aviation, District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Gyati Kacho said.

Officials of Alliance Air and DGCA interacted with the district administration on the successful test landing and also on the next plan for operating commercial service to Ziro from Mohonbari and Hollongi Airports.

It is the third destination of fixed wing operation in the state with ATR-72 and Dornier D - 228 flights already in operation at Pasighat and Tezu airports under the Centre's UDAN scheme.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Extremely delighted to share the successful test landing of Dornier flight of @alianceair at Ziro advance landing ground today.”

“I had promised to my sisters & brothers of Lower Subansiri district to have regular flights for Dibrugarh from Ziro. The wait is going to be over now!” Khandu said in another tweet.

The terminal building of the Ziro ALG, which has all the facilities to run the commercial service, was inaugurated by Khandu on September 26.

The state government plans to start Donier D-228 service to Mechuka and Tuting in Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang districts soon, the official added.

