New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asked the government to allocate Rs 20,000 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

During the discussion on the Finance Bill-2022 in Rajya Sabha, Singh raised the issue of "abuse" of a chief minister by a BJP state president and questioned the culture in the party and the RSS, which led to heated arguments between him and BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao.

Also Read | Amazon Glow Now Available for All Customers in the US.

Rao objected to the remark of Singh that the government will lose its face and asked the chair to expunge it from the record.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was in the chair of the speaker, assured that records will be scrutinised but Singh and Rao continued the verbal spate.

Also Read | Realme Pad Mini Listed on Lazada, Likely To Debut in India Soon.

Singh said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government recently presented a budget allocating 22 per cent of the expenditure for education and 13 per cent each for transport, road and health sectors.

"We provide 300 units of electricity free to the citizens of Delhi in a 4 per cent budget. Learn something from Arvind Kejriwal. What do you do? Politics on film posters. I would like to demand through you (chair of the house), stop making a joke of the pain of Kashmiri Pandits and make provision in this budget that your government will spend at least Rs 20,000 crore on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits," Singh said.

The AAP MP said he had tabled a proposal that all MPs should spend their MPLADS fund of one year for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Singh said the BJP's state president is abusing an elected chief minister.

"This is the culture that you teach. Is this the culture taught in shakha of RSS," Singh said.

He said that the government is being run by capitalists and it has reduced taxes for corporates but tax for employees has not been reduced.

CPI member Binoy Viswam, during the discussion, said the RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is going to hold a rally in November this year to protest against the government policy to sell off public assets.

"The country's soul and heart are for sale. You sell it for the FDI. They come and they loot the country. You pave the path for them and you say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'," Viswam said.

The CPI MP said the BJP has surrendered its Atmanirbhar Bharat to foreign funds and he, along with the BMS, opposes it.

BJP member Ramkumar verma, Trinamool Congress MP Md Nadimul Haque, IUML member Abdul Wahab, BJP member Mahesh Poddar also participated in the discussion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)