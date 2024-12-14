Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 (ANI): The lawyer of actor Allu Arjun, Ashok Reddy, criticised Hyderabad jail authorities for "not complying" with the bail order granted to the 'Pushpa' star by the Telangana High Court in the Sandhya theatre incident.

The lawyer also told reporters that the actor is expected to be released from Hyderabad jail around 7 to 8 am today.

"Order copy of the high court clearly directing the Superintendent of jail to release Allu Arjun forthwith and Superintendent has directed to ensure to release but despite the order...they are not releasing him," the lawyer said.

On the release time of the actor, Reddy said, "Order copy has been furnished to them and they are bound to comply but they aren't. (The release time is) between 7-8 am tomorrow."

Actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, and then subsequently granted interim bail by the High Court.

The High Court order placed Rs 50,000 bail on the actor.

The Sandhya Theatre incident took place on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited the theatre in Hyderabad for a screening of his new movie Pushpa 2.

Large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Police have alleged that the actor's certain actions led to the death of Revathi (34) and her son sustaining injuries.

"He came to the theatre, came out from the sunroof of his vehicle and started waving to the public gathered there. This gesture attracted a lot of the public towards the theatre's main gate. At the same time, his private security started pushing people to make way for his vehicle," the police said.

"His team was intimated to take him back citing a large public gathering but they didn't act on it and Allu Arjun was there inside the theatre for more than two hours. Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobast was in place, it was his actions which led to this unfortunate incident," the police added. (ANI)

