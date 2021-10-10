New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): National Confrence leader Surjit Singh Slathia who resigned from the primary membership from the party on Sunday said that he always worked for the party but it did not feel right anymore now.

The National Conference suffered a setback in Jammu as two of its prominent leaders, Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia, resigned from the party today.

The former minister Slathia further stated that he does not have any issues with the party or its leadership and will serve the people of the state from outside the party.

"I have always worked for the party but it did not feel right anymore. Now I will speak for people of Jammu openly. I do not have any problem with party or its leadership. I can serve people even outside the party," Slathia told ANI.

Devender Singh Rana also resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference led by Abdullahs in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today accepted the resignations of Slathia and Rana and the party in an official statement said that no further action or comment is deemed necessary.

Devender Rana and Slathia arrived in Delhi soon after announcing their resignations.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

