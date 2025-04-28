Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called on the leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State to not only give a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting the State on May 2 for reactivation, but also make it a resounding success.

During a teleconference with the NDA leaders, the Chief Minister said that Amaravati symbolises the self-respect of all Telugus. Chandrababu Naidu also asked all the NDA leaders to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to those attending the public meeting, which the Prime Minister will address.

"How a family dreams of having a decent house to live in, similarly, the State too should have a capital for the people to claim proudly. As decentralisation of development is the policy of the NDA, all the Central educational institutions have been located in North Andhra, Coastal, and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. We will develop all the regions in an equal manner," CM Naidu said.

Pointing out that Telangana is getting 70 per cent of revenue from Hyderabad, Karnataka from Bengaluru, and Tamil Nadu from Chennai, the Chief Minister said that the State will get similar revenue if it has a decent city, and thus, Amaravati is being constructed. He felt that Amaravati is like a soul to the State.

Observing that the farmers have voluntarily donated lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said that besides constructing the capital in these lands, residential and commercial plots are being allotted to them in return after perfect development. "We are making the farmers partners in capital construction," he added.

Expressing confidence that the youth will get employment opportunities on a large scale if industries are set up in the State, the Chief Minister felt that if roads are constructed, the transport facility will increase, and the economic system will be strengthened. But some rival forces with a huge conspiracy are deliberately misleading the people and will try to sling mud on development, he remarked.

The Chief Minister told the NDA leaders to alert the public and explain the developmental aspects being undertaken. He added that the ministers and MLAs should take this responsibility. "We are not leaving welfare and development by overcoming all the problems," he noted.

The State Government is moving ahead by fulfilling the promises made to the people in just 10 months of coming to power, the Chief Minister said and informed the NDA leaders that the Centre has sanctioned funds for the Polavaram project, a railway zone for Visakhapatnam and Rs 11,400 cr for the steel plant. "We have initiated the process of setting up industries with the sole aim of creating employment opportunities for the youth and also implementing welfare programmes," he stated.

Pointing out that schemes like pensions, three free cooking gas cylinders, Matchyakarula Sevalo (in service of fishermen), SC categorisation, and Anna Canteens have already been implemented, the Chief Minister stated that a DSC notification has also been issued to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. He also announced that investment assistance will be extended to farmers next month under the Annadata scheme.

The Chief Minister also announced that industrial parks will be established in 42 constituencies across the State next month. He added that steps will soon be taken towards realising the 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' by setting up such industrial parks in all 175 Assembly segments.

Stating that the Rayalaseema steel plant's construction will be taken up soon, the Chief Minister said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as the economic capital. At the same time, Tirupati will be a spiritual city. Erain-Co in Ramayapatnam and ArcelorMittal Steel giants in Anakapalle are investing lakhs of crores, he said. He stated that if the Mittal plant is completed, Visakhapatnam district will create a record by becoming the largest steel-producing city in the country with two steel plants.

Rayalaseema will be developed in defence, electronics, automobiles, drones, satellite launching and green-energy sectors, the Chief Minister said and stated that the highways linking to Hyderabad and Bengaluru and also airports, are closer to Rayalaseema, following which the region will be developed into a logistics hub.

Senior leaders from the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP are present at the teleconference. (ANI)

