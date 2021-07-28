Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor so that devotees could visit the shrine dedicated to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to the PM, Singh said his government will be happy to work in conjunction with the Union government to ensure adherence to proper COVID-19 protocols, including testing and vaccination of pilgrims using the corridor, according to an official release.

He hoped for a positive consideration by the PM in this regard.

"The COVID-19 situation in Punjab has shown signs of significant improvement in the past one month and I am happy to share that yesterday, no COVID-19 related death was reported, after almost a period of one year," he wrote.

He said in the changed scenario, people have obviously again evinced their desire to have "darshan" at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

