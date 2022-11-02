Gurugram, Nov 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman from Ambala in Haryana has accused an acquaintance of repeatedly raping her and trying to blackmail her into marrying him by sending some objectionable photos to her fiance and relatives, police said on Wednesday.

A case of rape was registered at Sushant Lok police station here on Tuesday based on a zero FIR lodged by the woman with the Ambala police.

"The probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon," Sushant Lok police station SHO Deepak Kumar said.

According to the complaint, the woman came in contact with the accused, a resident of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, when she was working with a private company in Gurgaon in 2014.

"We became good friends and soon after he proposed marriage but I told him that I cannot marry without the consent of my family," the woman said and alleged that the accused forcibly raped her several times.

"Even after I started a new job in Rohtak, the accused continued to harass me," she wrote in her complaint.

Thereafter, she got engaged to a man but the accused sent some objectionable photos to her fiance, relatives and acquaintances, following which her engagement was dissolved.

The woman said after she filed a complaint with the Ambala police on October 18, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

