A visual from the Sainthia Junction railway station in Birbhum district on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 31 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the local train services across West Bengal resumed with 50 per cent seating capacity on Sunday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 990 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier this week, the Central government asked the West Bengal government to take note of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Kolkata and take measures to contain the spread of the virus following Durga Puja celebrations. (ANI)

