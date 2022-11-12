New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Aam Aadmi Party as the "most corrupt in the guise of kattar imaandaar", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday asserted that his ideology revolves around being hardcore honest and patriotic.

He also exuded confidence over his party's chances in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls and claimed that the AAP has emerged as a hope for the people of the state where BJP and Congress' vote share is going down.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Himalayan Country.

Kejriwal's remarks come days after PM Modi cautioned Himachal Pradesh voters against people who claim to be 'kattar imaandaar' during a rally in Solan and targeted the AAP as the "most corrupt" in the guise of 'kattar imaandaar'.

He had excoriated the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, equating the party with "small groups" who win some seats or come to government by making false promises to serve their selfish interests.

Also Read | Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt in National Capital and Other Northern States.

Asked about his ideology, the Delhi chief minister said, "We are 'kattar immandar, kattar deshbhakt' (very honest and patriotic) and good people. We have a humane touch and these three are the pillars of our ideology."

Kejriwal was speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here. He spoke about a host of issues ranging from the issue of pollution in Delhi to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Gujarat elections.

The AAP national convener also spoke about the issue of pollution, which is caused due to farm fires in Punjab, where his party is in power.

"At the outset, I take responsibility for the farm fires in Punjab. Our farmers are not responsible. It should not be happening. It is causing smoke in Delhi."

He noted that this is a complicated issue that has been going on for the last 10-12 years but will be solved within a few months.

"We got less time to focus on these problems. We just want one more year. By next year, it should be less. We tried some things but they were not successful. We will work on it," he said.

Reiterating his views on how pollution is not just Delhi's problem alone, he shared data of other cities like Motihari and Siwan where the air quality was in 'severe' category.

"It is a problem of north India. Who will find a solution to this problem? The Centre? But it closes its doors and asks all journalists to slam Kejriwal. Everyone should take responsibility. They should decide whether the pollution problem has to be solved or Kejriwal has to be abused," he said.

Kejriwal also spoke about the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and how his government were forced to take it back.

The alleged irregularities in the policy are currently being probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

"This policy was supposed to be extended from July 31. All officers were threatened to not grant extension. We were forced to take it back. The same policy has been implemented in Punjab where there has been a 48 per cent increase in revenue," he said, asserting that the process to grant licenses was transparent.

Supporting his deputy Manish Sisodia, who is being probed in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy by the investigating agencies, Kejriwal claimed 800 CBI and ED officers are working for the last few months to arrest Sisodia.

"They didn't find accounted cash anywhere. They even raided his village thinking that he might have bought some land there but did not find anything. They have conducted 500 raids. Please educate me on what scam happened," he asked.

Talking about the upcoming MCD polls, he said they are ready to learn from other cities on how to clean the capital. Kejriwal has predicted a landslide victory for his party in the civic body polls to be held on December 4.

"People don't like negative politics... You (BJP) have ruled for 15 years but what good work have they done. You can say whatever but people say they love Kejriwal.

"These people have only abused me. Elections are fought on hope. But do people have any hope from them? Indore is ruled by BJP and it was adjudged the cleanest city. If Indore can be clean, why cannot Delhi be clean," he asked.

He also exuded confidence over the party's chances in the upcoming Gujarat polls and said the AAP has emerged as a hope in the state where there where the BJP and the Congress have a traditional voter base.

"BJP has been in power in Gujarat for last 27 years. But they cannot say what they have done during their tenure. People are very angry with the BJP. There is a committed vote share in favour of the BJP and the Congress but the AAP has emerged as a hope for Gujarat.

"I tell people that we will build schools and hospitals for them. People there have not heard such kind of things. We have brought a new hope and new politics for them.. Realistically BJP and Congress' vote share is going down and our vote share is increasing," he claimed.

Kejriwal also said the law and order situation in Punjab is now under control.

"In Punjab, there are complicated as well as easy problems. We will take time. Law and order was a critical problem. There was the Mohali bomb blast, riots in Patiala within a few months of the formation of our government. The law and order situation is settling now. You should have a clean intention..." he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)