New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry will soon be releasing guidelines on monkeypox.

So far, no cases of Monkeypox have been detected in India till May 25. However, India needs to be prepared in view of the increasing reports of cases in non-endemic countries, sources told ANI.

This has been also reported in certain non-endemic countries including the USA, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Canada, Austria, Canary Islands, Israel, and Switzerland.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), non-endemic countries are those wherein the present series of outbreaks are being reported, but it is for the first time that chains of transmission are being reported without known epidemiological links.

A positive case will be considered only if it is confirmed for the monkeypox virus (by detection of unique sequences of viral DNA either by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and/or sequencing).

The guidelines will include principles of management like isolation, contact tracing, contact monitoring, preventive measures, and risk assessment.

According to the sources, the Union Health Ministry will also issue an advisory for international passengers.

"The guidelines will include the advisory for international travelers. They should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live, wild animals such as mammals including rodents and non-human primates (monkeys, apes), and contact with contaminated materials used by sick people should also be avoided. Consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever with rash or in case you were in an area where Monkeypox has been reported or in case you came in contact with a person who has symptoms of Monkeypox," added sources. (ANI)

