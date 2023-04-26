Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Wednesday visited the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, and took stock of the search operation launched after the last week's terror attack that killed five army personnel.

According to officials, more than 50 people were detained for questioning during the operation in the Bhata Dhurian forest belt of Poonch, the scene of the April 20 attack, but the no terrorist has been arrested so far.

The officials said the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited the twin districts and reviewed the operational preparedness and took stock of the ongoing operations.

"...he interacted with the troops deployed in remote areas and exhorted them to be innovative and relentless in their pursuit," the northern command tweeted.

This was the second visit of the army commander to the border districts within five days.

Earlier on April 22, Lt Gen Dwivedi had visited the attack site at Bhata Dhurian, a notorious infiltration route for terrorists from across the Line of Control because of its topography, dense forest cover and natural caves.

