New Delhi, April 26: As a heatwave grips New Delhi with mercury rising till 40 degree Celsius, Dr L Shyam Singh, the director of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, advised people on how to take care of their health, telling them to stay hydrated and seek medical help if they feel it be necessary. Dr Singh said, "To prevent heatstroke, the most important thing is to keep your body hydrated. When you are exposed to sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm, you should drink plenty of water and wear loose clothing to reduce heat absorption."

He further suggested drinking cold water as soon as one begins to feel unwell in the extreme heat and advised seeking medical attention if necessary. "And as soon as you feel feverish, uneasy, dizzy, or uncomfortable, you should immediately rest and apply cold water to your body to cool down. If necessary, you should go to the hospital. At RML Hospital, we have facilities in the emergency ward to handle such cases. We identify patients with heatstroke, and those with severe conditions are sent to a special unit where immersion cooling is carried out. After that, they are transferred to the respective ICU or medical unit. Last year, we treated around 75 patients at RML Hospital," Singh said. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Records Season’s Highest 44.5°C As North India Reels Under Severe Heat, IMD Issues Yellow Warning.

Amid an intense and relentless rise in temperatures across India, the prevailing scorching summer conditions have significantly disrupted normal life, with the mercury continuing to soar day by day. The extreme heat has led to a marked decline in public movement, particularly during peak afternoon hours, as residents are increasingly opting to remain indoors to avoid exposure to the harsh sun. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights.

Those who are compelled to step out for work or other essential activities are being seen taking precautionary measures, including the use of umbrellas and protective clothing, while frequently consuming cold beverages and seasonal fruits to cope with dehydration and fatigue caused by the heatwave-like conditions. At present, the prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to persist, and the public has been advised to exercise caution and take all necessary precautions to safeguard against the intense heat. The national capital sweltered on Saturday, recording a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, said IMD.

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