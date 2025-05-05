Shillong, May 5 (PTI) The North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on Monday decided to halt the upcoming recruitment processes after social organisations here protested demanding the implementation of an 80:20 female-to-male ratio of employees.

The decision in this regard was taken after government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh chaired a meeting with officials of the NEIGRIHMS and a delegation of the influential Khasi Students Union (KSU).

The KSU had been protesting inside the NEIGRIHMS campus demanding, among others, the implementation of the ratio, reviewing the roster registry and setting up examination centres across Meghalaya.

Lyngdoh said, "In view of these developments, it was decided that until all matters are sorted out, the NEIGRIHMS will halt the entire recruitment process."

The issues will be addressed in a week or so, he hoped.

Lyngdoh said that a government delegation will seek immediate appointment with the union minister of Health & Family Welfare for taking up the issues, which are beyond the administrative control of NEIGRIHMS.

"As you are aware, there is also a governing council of the NEIGRIHMS chaired by the union minister of health and we have decided that parallelly, these issues will also be taken up at the level of the governing council. Resolutions adopted by the governing council will then be forwarded to the union ministry," he said.

Established in 1987, NEIGRIHMS is the first postgraduate medical institution in the North Eastern region.

