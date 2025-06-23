Varanasi (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Varanasi ahead of the 25th Central Zonal Council meeting on Monday, was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, officials said.

Shah will chair the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and will be attended by chief ministers of four states.

Also Read | Did Iran Shoot Down US B-2 Stealth Bomber? AI-Generated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News, Here's a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

In an X post in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri AmitShah ji in the holy city of Kashi, the abode of Devadidev Mahadev!"

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajlingam said that all preparations are being made for the meeting as per the instructions of Chief Minister Adityanath.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Monsoon Likely To Arrive in National Capital on June 24; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms.

He said that Adityanath, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, other ministers and officials, will participate in the meeting.

According to an official statement, all the guests will attend the dinner hosted by Adityanath after visiting Kaal Bhairav and Baba Vishwanath temples on Monday evening.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)