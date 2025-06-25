New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the "Emergency" imposed in 1975, calling it an "era of injustice" driven by the Congress party's "hunger for power". He said the PM Narendra Modi-led government observes June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Assassination Day) to remind the younger generation of this dark period in Indian democracy.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "The 'Emergency' was an 'era of injustice' driven by Congress's hunger for power. The Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, caused immense pain and suffering to the people of the nation. To ensure that the new generation understands this, the Modi government has named this day Samvidhan Hatya Diwas. This day reminds us that when power turns into dictatorship, the people have the strength to uproot it."

Shah further criticised the Congress party and its leadership at the time for attacking democratic institutions."The Emergency was not a national necessity but a reflection of the anti-democratic mindset of Congress and one individual. The freedom of the press was crushed, the judiciary's hands were tied, and social activists were thrown into jail. The people of the nation raised the battle cry of 'Vacate the Throne' and overthrew the dictatorial Congress. Heartfelt tributes to all the brave souls who sacrificed their lives in this struggle," he added.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet today observed a two-minute silence in memory of those who lost their constitutionally guaranteed rights and faced "unimaginable horrors" during the Emergency. The cabinet paid tribute to their "exemplary courage and valiant resistance" to the Emergency's excesses.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a resolution was passed to mark 50 years since the Proclamation of Emergency. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The resolution stated, "The year 2025 marks 50 years of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas - an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India was attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended."

It added that the Emergency was an attempt "at subversion of the spirit of the Indian Constitution," which began in 1974 with efforts to crush movements like the Navnirman Andolan and the Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan.

The resolution reaffirmed that the people of India continue to have unshakable faith in the Constitution and the country's democratic values."It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric," it said.

Reiterating India's democratic legacy, the resolution added, "India, as the Mother of Democracy, stands as an example of preserving, protecting and safeguarding constitutional values. Let us, as a Nation, renew our resolve to uphold our Constitution and its democratic and federal spirit."

The Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, lasted for 21 months and is remembered for severe restrictions on civil liberties, censorship of the press, and the arrest of political opponents. The BJP has continued to mark the day as a reminder of what it terms an attack on democracy. (ANI)

