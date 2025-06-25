Dehradun, June 25: A four-day-old child among four members of a family died after their car fell into a canal at Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district on Wednesday, police said. The family was returning to their home in nearby Kitchha town after the child's delivery at a hospital in Haldwani when the tragic accident happened, they said.

While four people, including the infant, died inside the car, three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. “Received the tragic news of a car accident in Haldwani, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to three others. I pray to God for speedy recovery of all the injured,” Dhami said in a post on X. Mussoorie Accident Video: 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road in Uttarakhand, Dramatic Video Surfaces.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttarakhand since the arrival of monsoon last week. They have triggered landslides at several places in the hill state, claiming nearly half a dozen lives in separate incidents over the last few days.