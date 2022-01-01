New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed grief over a landslide that took place at a mining site in Bhiwani district and also spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister also wished speedy recovery to those injured and informed that local administration is engaged in the rescue operation.

"Accident due to landslide at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ji. The local administration is engaged in the rescue work. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

According to Haryana police, at least two people were injured and several were missing after a landslide in a mining quarry took place in Haryana's Bhiwani on Saturday.

The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block.

The workers were reportedly travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Khattar also took to Twitter to express grief and said, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured."

Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reached at the site to oversee the rescue operation.

"Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible," Dalal said. (ANI)

